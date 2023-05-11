Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Gold Royalties. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.40%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 140,458K shares. The put/call ratio of OR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Osisko Gold Royalties is 19.59. The forecasts range from a low of 16.60 to a high of $23.53. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of 17.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Osisko Gold Royalties is 221MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 21,986K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 21,408K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,126K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 36.41% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,558K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,462K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 9,234K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,255K shares, representing a decrease of 43.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 13.41% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,981K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.