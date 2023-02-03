Oshkosh (OSK) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Oshkosh said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $106.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $96.54. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of $106.02.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is $8,646MM, an increase of 4.40%. The projected annual EPS is $6.61, an increase of 149.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 8.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OSK is 0.2153%, a decrease of 3.7114%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 70,420K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,003,740 shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951,166 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 9.25% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,217,075 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208,674 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,877,633 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764,200 shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 31.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,957,663 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934,436 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 9.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,910,324 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,946 shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Background Information

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

