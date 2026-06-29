Orthofix (OFIX) Moves 5.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Orthofix OFIX shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $9.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Orthofix scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s solid first quarter of 2026 performance. The company posted loss per share of 52 cents while revenues came in at $196.7 million in the first quarter.

This medical device maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -123.1%. Revenues are expected to be $209.51 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Orthofix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OFIX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Orthofix is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Mettler-Toledo MTD, finished the last trading session 1.6% higher at $1263.75. MTD has returned 6.9% over the past month.

For Mettler-Toledo, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $10.78. This represents a change of +6.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Mettler-Toledo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (OFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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