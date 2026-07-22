ORN vs. ROAD: Which Infrastructure Stock Has More Upside Potential?

Infrastructure investment remains one of the strongest long-term themes in the U.S. construction market, supported by federal transportation funding, defense-related spending, data center expansion and continued population growth across high-growth regions. Companies with specialized capabilities, disciplined execution and healthy project pipelines stand to benefit the most. Orion Group Holdings ORN and Construction Partners ROAD are two infrastructure-focused companies with distinct business models.



Orion specializes in marine infrastructure and commercial concrete construction, while Construction Partners is a vertically integrated roadway infrastructure contractor concentrated across the Sunbelt. Both operate in attractive niches with favorable long-term demand drivers, making them compelling stocks to compare today.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Orion Stock

Orion has continued to execute well in 2026, supported by strengthening demand across both its Marine and Concrete businesses. The company began the year with double-digit revenue growth, a return to GAAP profitability and positive operating cash flow while reaffirming its full-year outlook. Its growing backlog and massive $24 billion pursuit pipeline provide strong revenue visibility over the next several years.



The biggest attraction remains Orion's exposure to mission-critical marine infrastructure. Rising U.S. defense spending, shipyard modernization, port expansion and coastal resilience projects continue to expand bidding opportunities. Management also highlighted increasing opportunities in energy, petrochemical and export infrastructure, while the recently acquired J.E. McAmis broadens Orion's technical capabilities and geographic reach. The investor presentation further highlights multiple secular tailwinds, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Navy projects, LNG infrastructure, manufacturing reshoring and AI-driven data center construction.



Its Concrete business has become another important growth engine. Data centers accounted for roughly 40% of segment revenue during the first quarter, while opportunities are expanding into advanced manufacturing, transportation and cold-storage facilities. Strong bookings, broader service offerings and growing site-development capabilities continue supporting margin improvement.



Nevertheless, Orion still carries execution risks. Marine construction projects tend to be larger, longer duration and inherently more complex than conventional civil projects, making earnings more sensitive to project timing and execution. The J.E. McAmis acquisition also introduces integration risk, while the company continues to operate with relatively modest profitability compared with larger infrastructure peers.

The Case for Construction Partners Stock

Construction Partners continues to benefit from one of the strongest operating environments in the U.S. road construction market. The company's vertically integrated model, decentralized operating structure and concentration across fast-growing Sunbelt states have consistently translated into robust execution and expanding profitability.



Fiscal second-quarter 2026 results reinforced this strength. Revenues increased 35%, adjusted EBITDA rose 35%, backlog reached another record of $3.14 billion and management raised full-year guidance across revenue, earnings and EBITDA. Organic revenue growth remained healthy despite substantial acquisition activity, demonstrating strong underlying demand.



Construction Partners also benefits from structural advantages that help protect margins. Vertical integration across asphalt plants, aggregates and liquid asphalt terminals limits commodity cost volatility, while pass-through pricing mechanisms reduce exposure to energy inflation. Management continues to execute a disciplined acquisition strategy, completing multiple acquisitions while expanding organically through new facilities across attractive regional markets. Long-term opportunities remain supported by state transportation spending, federal infrastructure programs and robust commercial activity tied to data centers, warehouses and manufacturing.



The primary challenge is valuation. Despite the recent pullback, ROAD still trades at a premium multiple relative to many construction peers. The company also continues to carry elevated leverage following its acquisition strategy, although management expects leverage to trend lower through strong operating cash generation. Furthermore, acquisition-driven growth requires consistent integration execution to sustain margins over time.

Market Performance Favors ORN Stock

Orion has significantly outperformed Construction Partners in 2026. ORN shares have gained 34.7% year to date, comfortably beating both the broader Zacks Construction sector, which has advanced 8%, and the S&P 500's 8.7% gain. ROAD, in contrast, has declined 5% during the same period.

ORN vs ROAD Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among industry peers, Sterling Infrastructure STRL has delivered even stronger gains, gaining 126.8% YTD, supported by robust demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing, while Granite Construction Incorporated GVA has generated comparatively moderate returns (gaining 8.1% YTD) on the back of its stable public infrastructure business. Orion's impressive outperformance suggests that investors are increasingly recognizing the company's improving fundamentals, expanding backlog and diversified growth opportunities across marine, concrete and industrial infrastructure.

Valuation Reflects Balanced Risk-Reward

Both ORN and ROAD stocks trade at premium valuations relative to the Zacks Construction sector average forward 12-month P/E of 20.22X, reflecting investors' optimism about long-term infrastructure spending. ORN trades at 25.76X forward earnings, while ROAD commands a higher multiple of 29.15X.

ORN vs ROAD Valuation (P/E F12M)





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared with the same peers discussed above, STRL stock commands a richer valuation of roughly 30.39X, supported by its premium growth profile and higher-margin exposure to mission-critical infrastructure markets. Granite Construction, meanwhile, trades at a much lower forward P/E of 15.88X, reflecting its steadier but comparatively slower growth outlook. Orion's valuation sits between these two companies, suggesting investors are assigning a premium for its improving earnings trajectory while still leaving room for upside if management continues to execute on its growth strategy.

Earnings Outlook Remains Stronger for Orion Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate continues to favor Orion. Over the past 60 days, Orion's 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimate has remained stable at 40 cents, while the 2027 estimate has edged down to 62 cents. Even after the minor revision, analysts expect earnings to grow 60% in 2026 and another 55% in 2027, supported by projected revenue growth of roughly 10% in both years.

ORN EPS Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners is also expected to post healthy growth, but estimate revisions have moved in the wrong direction. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 EPS has both declined over the past 60 days to $2.91 and $3.69, respectively. Although earnings are still projected to increase more than 32% in fiscal 2026, the negative estimate revisions indicate moderating analyst sentiment.

ROAD EPS Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Offers Better Upside?

Both Orion and Construction Partners are well positioned to benefit from favorable infrastructure spending trends and possess healthy long-term growth drivers. Construction Partners offers a proven operating model, strong vertical integration and excellent exposure to transportation infrastructure. Orion, meanwhile, is emerging from a successful turnaround with expanding opportunities in marine construction, defense, industrial infrastructure and data centers.



Considering Orion's stronger share-price momentum, improving profitability, attractive project pipeline and relatively more favorable earnings outlook, the stock appears to offer the better risk-reward profile at current levels. ORN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) versus Construction Partners' Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Overall, Orion has an edge over Construction Partners for investors seeking infrastructure exposure today.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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