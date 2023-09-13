Orla Mining Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orla Mining Ltd (Symbol: ORLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.34, changing hands as low as $4.30 per share. Orla Mining Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORLA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.82 per share, with $5.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.34.

