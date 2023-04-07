Orkla ASA (ORKLY) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Orkla ASA said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.29 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orkla ASA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKLY is 0.90%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 184K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orkla ASA is $7.72. The forecasts range from a low of $5.99 to a high of $10.04. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of $6.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orkla ASA is $58,476MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 146K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PHSWX - Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.