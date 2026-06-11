Oracle Q4 Earnings Call Flags AI Build-Out & CapEx Push

Oracle Corporation ORCL used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto frame the business less around a single quarter’s beat and more around the scale of its AI infrastructure opportunity. Management pointed to surging contracted demand, record remaining performance obligations and a sharper revenue acceleration path into fiscal 2027.

The message came with a tradeoff. Executives made clear that the next phase of growth will require unusually heavy capital deployment, even as they argued the returns and visibility justify the spending.

ORCL Leans Hard Into AI Capacity

Chief financial officer Hilary Maxson said that Oracle exited the fiscal fourth quarter with record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, skyrocketing 363% year over year. Maxson described that backlog as exceptional visibility into future revenues, with 12% expected to be recognized over the next 12 months and another 34% over the following two years.

Co-CEO Clay Magouyrk made the AI build-out the center of the call. Magouyrk said that Oracle had signed $67 billion in AI infrastructure contracts during the quarter, bringing the total value of prepaid and customer-supplied hardware arrangements to $75 billion.

That framing mattered because management wanted investors to focus on contracted demand, not just near-term reported revenue. Magouyrk argued that AI infrastructure is expanding the addressable market well beyond traditional cloud, while Oracle’s design, delivery and operating model remains a differentiator.

Oracle Expects Revenue Acceleration Ahead

Maxson guided fiscal 2027 total revenue growth of 34% in constant currency and said that Oracle expects non-GAAP EPS of $8.05 for the year, excluding one-time fiscal 2026 investment gains. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Oracle expects revenue growth of 27-29% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.72-$1.76.

The company also said that revenues and earnings should accelerate in the second half as more data center capacity comes online. That outlook helped shift the discussion from the fiscal fourth quarter’s reported results toward the timing of future capacity delivery.

ORCL reported adjusted EPS of $2.11, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. The company reported revenues of $19.18 billion, which topped the consensus mark of $19.08 billion. The average EPS surprise was 7.70%, along with a modest revenue beat of 0.5%. However, management is looking forward to fiscal 2027.

Oracle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL’s Cloud Mix Shows Growth Engines

Oracle reported fiscal fourth-quarter cloud revenues of $9.9 billion, up 47% year over year, with cloud infrastructure revenues rising 93% to $5.8 billion and cloud applications revenues up 10% to $4.1 billion. Software revenues fell 2%, reinforcing the company’s migration story from on-premise products to cloud services.

Mike Sicilia, chief executive officer, said that the applications business is increasingly tied to enterprise AI adoption rather than traditional software replacement cycles. Sicilia said that customers are moving beyond experimentation and deploying agentic tools inside operational workflows.

Sicilia also highlighted the strength of the database. Cloud database revenues grew 29%, while multicloud revenues jumped a whopping 404% and bookings skyrocketed 325%. He positioned Oracle’s database franchise as a direct beneficiary of AI demand because enterprises want to pair models with proprietary data already housed in Oracle systems.

Oracle Tests New AI Monetization Models

Sicilia spent notable time on how Oracle plans to monetize AI in applications. He has said that much of the embedded AI functionality will continue to be included in existing offerings, but Oracle is now layering in token bundles for customers that want more advanced reasoning capacity.

Sicilia also described a broader move toward outcome-based pricing. Rather than charging only on traditional seat or module structures, Oracle is tying some AI pricing to measurable results such as candidates screened, hospitality upsell activity, or healthcare throughput.

This commentary suggested that Oracle is trying to reduce customer friction around AI budgets while preserving upside. Sicilia said that the model resonated in its early rollout, and management framed pricing flexibility as another advantage of Oracle’s full-stack approach.

Oracle Defends Returns & Contract Structure

The analyst Q&A centered on whether Oracle’s heavy spending can translate into durable returns. Asked by Deutsche Bank how investors should assess the payoff from this investment cycle, Maxson said that project-level return on invested capital in infrastructure reaches the high-20s at a steady state.

A Guggenheim analyst pressed on whether rising component costs could squeeze margins on long-term contracts. Magouyrk responded that Oracle uses fixed-price contracts only when input costs are sufficiently locked in, and otherwise includes mechanisms that pass through cost changes.

Questions from Bernstein and Evercore ISI also tested competitive positioning and the rise of bring-your-own-hardware deals. Management’s tone was confident. Oracle argued that these structures do not dilute margins and instead lower its capital burden while preserving the value of its cloud design, operations and security capabilities.

ORCL Prioritizes Scale Over Near-Term Margins

Maxson acknowledged that fiscal 2027 gross margin is likely to decrease as new data center projects ramp up and the infrastructure mix rises. She said that margin pressure should improve rapidly as sites reach full contractual revenue levels.

The capital plan is substantial. Oracle expects $70 billion in net cash outlay for capital expenditure in fiscal 2027 and plans to raise $40 billion in debt and equity, including its previously announced $20 billion at-the-market equity issuance.

The broader tone from management was clear. Oracle is willing to accept near-term margin compression and a heavier balance-sheet agenda in exchange for capturing what executives described as an unusually visible, contract-backed AI demand cycle.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

ORCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more balanced near-term earnings revision profile than the stronger Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Under the Zacks framework, Hold-rated stocks can still be retained, but they do not carry the same expected outperformance profile as the top-ranked names. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Scores are mixed. Oracle’s Momentum Score of A stands out positively, while its Growth Score of C, VGM Score of C and Value Score of D suggest a less compelling setup outside momentum. That mix signals some favorable trading characteristics, but the Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates after the quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.