Oracle (ORCL) Supports Restaurants With Management Platform

Oracle ORCL has launched an economical and user-friendly restaurant management platform, Oracle Restaurants, to help independent restaurants increase their sales, enhance efficiency and maximize profitability. This solution provides reliable Point of Sale (POS) hardware and software, payment processing and online ordering capabilities.



With this new offering, restaurants gain access to robust technology that can enhance menu management, elevate online sales and provide a superior guest experience. Oracle Restaurants is tailored to foster business stability in a fluctuating market with predictable operating costs and no unexpected charges.



Oracle Restaurants is available in bundles for both fast-food and sit-down restaurants for $99 per month for a limited period. The Table Service Bundle encompasses Oracle's Mobile Order and Pay solution, allowing servers to efficiently manage the entire POS process. As for the Quick Service Bundle, it includes the Vertical-Profile Workstation configuration, which features a vertical stand and weighted base.



Both bundles offer professional go-live support with pre-configured hardware. This support is included in the Quick Service Bundle and available for an extra fee in the Table Service Bundle, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition to Oracle Restaurants.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s Restaurant Management Capabilities to Aid Service Revenues

The company has been constantly innovating and investing in new capabilities, which attract big customers like Waffle House, Azumi and many more. These are expected to boost service revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 service revenues is pegged at $5.93 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.50 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.42%



Oracle has introduced new features in MICROS Simphony Cloud POS to enhance restaurant productivity and broaden their sales channels. These enhancements include seamless integrations with third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats as well as built-in QR Codes for payment processing.



The company has unveiled the Oracle MICROS Workstation 8 Series, which is designed to provide robust and adaptable hardware support for various configurations. These new workstations come with a slender design, a 14-inch touchscreen display and a platinum finish, offering both quality and resilience in an ergonomic and stylish package.



SoundHound for Restaurants' Smart Ordering voice AI has effortlessly integrated with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS, enabling restaurants to efficiently accept voice orders through various channels like phone, menu kiosks or drive-thru and seamlessly transmit them to the platform. SoundHound's advanced voice technology learns a restaurant's menu, handles inquiries, accepts alterations and can even suggest additional items, empowering restaurant staff to process orders more swiftly and efficiently.



These additions help restaurants streamline their operations and enhance the experience for both staff and customers. Furthermore, new Application Programming Interfaces have been introduced to facilitate the connection of applications and data across restaurant operations, aiming to identify efficiencies and simplify menu data management for brands.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Shares of Oracle have gained 34.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 39.6% in the same period.



ACM Research ACMR, NVIDIA NVDA and Uber Technologies UBER are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, ACMR, NVDA and UBER sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ACM Research have gained 130.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $558.83 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.72%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of NVIDIA have surged 207% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $54.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 81.69%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, which has increased by $1.10 over the past 30 days.



Shares of Uber Technologies have soared 93.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $37.44 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 17.45%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.