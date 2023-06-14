Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure Adopts AMD EPYC Processors

Oracle ORCL has revealed its plan to offer organizations the opportunity to achieve a better balance between cost and performance in its cloud setups. To achieve this, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) is set to introduce new Compute E5 instances, featuring the latest 4th generation AMD EPYC processors.



In contrast to the inflexible instance options provided by other cloud providers, OCI's flexible instances allow customers to allocate cores and memory according to their specific requirements, thereby reducing costs associated with unused computing resources.



Oracle provides a diverse selection of instance types, including standard, high-performance computing and Dense-IO instances, offering customers the flexibility to choose the desired number of cores, memory, storage, networking and other resources. This enables faster and more efficient handling of various workloads.



The upcoming OCI Compute E5 instances, powered by 4th generation AMD EPYC processors, offer compatibility with various operating systems, such as Oracle Linux, Windows and Red Hat. Users can also benefit from a wide range of installable images from the Oracle Marketplace. Oracle's plan is to make the OCI Compute E5 instances widely accessible in the latter half of 2023.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s Focus on AI to Boost Prospects

Oracle recently announced its intention to integrate generative AI capabilities into its lineup of applications. The company has specifically shared information about a new collaboration with Cohere, a Canadian firm that operates in the AI software industry and competes with established players like OpenAI and Anthropic. Through this partnership, Oracle aims to enhance its offerings with advanced AI functionalities.



Following the rapid success of Chat GPT, artificial intelligence (AI) is widely recognized as the future of the technology industry. AI has the potential to revolutionize various existing sectors.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, Oracle is also in the race of investing in the integration of AI along with giants like Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN.



Technology firms understand the significance of making substantial investments in order to remain competitive and avoid losing out on revenues and market shares. These industry giants are all participating in the same race but their areas of focus differ slightly.



Meta is primarily concerned with developing AI technologies for managing vast amounts of data and increasing computing power. Alphabet aims to integrate AI into its search engine capabilities, while Amazon plans to utilize AI to enhance its web services. On the other hand, Oracle is primarily focused on leveraging AI within its cloud infrastructure tools.

Oracle Gets a Boost in the Cloud Market

Shares of Oracle have gained 42.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 34.9% in the same period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company noted that Gen 2 Cloud is delivering better performance at a lower cost due to some fundamental advantages compared with other hyperscalers.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle expects total first-quarter cloud growth, including Cerner, between 28% and 30% at cc. In U.S. dollars, cloud growth is expected between 29% and 31%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.17 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.33%.





Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.