OR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.29, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.34 per share, with $13.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.