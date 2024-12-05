Options Exercise Activity Initiated By George Oliver At Johnson Controls Intl

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 4, as Oliver, Chairman & CEO at Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Oliver, Chairman & CEO at Johnson Controls Intl in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 0 shares of JCI stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

During Thursday's morning session, Johnson Controls Intl shares down by 0.18%, currently priced at $83.64. Considering the current price, Oliver's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

All You Need to Know About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Johnson Controls Intl

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.8% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 48.36%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Johnson Controls Intl exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.95.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 40.28 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.47, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Johnson Controls Intl's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.67 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Johnson Controls Intl's Insider Trades.

