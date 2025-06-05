Oppenheimer Upgrades Dollar General (LSE:0IC7)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (LSE:0IC7) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 96.95 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80.65 GBX to a high of 125.77 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of 111.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 47,266MM, an increase of 14.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.16, a decrease of 11.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC7 is 0.25%, an increase of 32.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 239,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,771K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,767K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,342K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 21.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,961K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,113K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 21.68% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,070K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268K shares , representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 24.93% over the last quarter.

