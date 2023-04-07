Oppenheimer Reiterates Simulations Plus (SLP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is $59.92. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of $42.30.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is $62MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Small Cap Growth Portfolio Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 27.71% over the last quarter.

QVMS - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 33.89% over the last quarter.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 11.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 19,459K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

