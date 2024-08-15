Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Vaxart (VXRT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Vaxart (NasdaqCM:VXRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 805.33% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vaxart is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 805.33% from its latest reported closing price of $0.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxart is 11MM, a decrease of 18.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxart. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXRT is 0.03%, an increase of 348.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 176.80% to 56,133K shares. The put/call ratio of VXRT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 15,385K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sio Capital Management holds 14,765K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,825K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 145.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,986K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 52.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,524K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 187.56% over the last quarter.

Vaxart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

