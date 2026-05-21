Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of JBT Marel (JBTM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.38% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for JBT Marel is $183.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from its latest reported closing price of $128.71 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for JBT Marel is 4,017MM, an increase of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBT Marel. This is an decrease of 239 owner(s) or 36.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBTM is 0.31%, an increase of 26.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.09% to 54,849K shares. The put/call ratio of JBTM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,814K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,751K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 46.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 55.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,330K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,077K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,675K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares , representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 88.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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