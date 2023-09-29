News & Insights

Opera Limited Drops 9% After Pricing 6.88 Mln ADS

September 29, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of browser developer Opera Limited (OPRA) are falling more than 9% Friday morning after the company priced its secondary offering of about 6.88 million ADSs at $12.25 per ADS.

The ADSs, sold by a pre-IPO shareholder, are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with SEC earlier.

OPRA is at $11.75 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.92 - $28.58 in the last 52 weeks.

