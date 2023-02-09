Open Text (OTEX) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Open Text said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $35.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Text is $36.58. The forecasts range from a low of $28.03 to a high of $47.01. The average price target represents an increase of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of $35.41.

The projected annual revenue for Open Text is $3,540MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual EPS is $3.21, an increase of 172.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 191,577K shares. The put/call ratio of OTEX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 14,874K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,138K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,060K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,857K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,871K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,897K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 9,697K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938K shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 9,172K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Open Text Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.