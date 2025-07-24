$OPEN stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPEN stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $605,947,007 of trading volume.

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPEN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OPEN stock page ):

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,232,401 shares for an estimated $1,003,034 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 269,107 shares for an estimated $306,124.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OPEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OPEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $1.2 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1.55 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $1.4 on 02/28/2025

