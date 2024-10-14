OPCH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.90, changing hands as high as $31.09 per share. Option Care Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPCH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.11 per share, with $34.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.84.

