Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF) Moves 10.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF) shares ended the last trading session 10.4% higher at $14.9. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Ono Pharmaceutical’s recent stock gains reflect improving investor confidence around the company’s expanding oncology and specialty medicine portfolio, supported by steady pipeline progress. Growth expectations have been bolstered by multiple regulatory advances for Opdivo (nivolumab), Ono's largest revenue driver, expanded development of Velexbru (tirabrutinib), positive mid-stage data for pipeline candidates ONO-4578 and ONO-2808, and the regulatory filing of Qinlock in Japan. Meanwhile, newer products such as Romvimza and a broader rare disease and cancer portfolio are expected to diversify revenue beyond Opdivo, strengthening the company's long-term growth outlook and supporting investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Revenues are expected to be $695.08 million, down 21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ono Pharmaceutical Co., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPHLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.4% higher at $10.17. BCRX has returned 17% in the past month.

For BioCryst, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +60% over the past month to $0.14. This represents a change of -6.7% from what the company reported a year ago. BioCryst currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.