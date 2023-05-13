Onex (ONEXF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Onex said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onex. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEXF is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 7,903K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onex is 68.41. The forecasts range from a low of 56.45 to a high of $82.16. The average price target represents an increase of 48.47% from its latest reported closing price of 46.08.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 2,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing a decrease of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 13.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEXF by 13.47% over the last quarter.

