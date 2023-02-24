ONEQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ONEQ ETF (Symbol: ONEQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.72, changing hands as low as $44.50 per share. ONEQ shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONEQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONEQ's low point in its 52 week range is $39.52 per share, with $57.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.55.

