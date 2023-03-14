One Liberty Properties (OLP) Declares $0.45 Dividend

One Liberty Properties said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.43%, the lowest has been 5.09%, and the highest has been 15.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.76% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for One Liberty Properties is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.76% from its latest reported closing price of $22.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for One Liberty Properties is $87MM, a decrease of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Liberty Properties. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLP is 0.05%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 9,023K shares. The put/call ratio of OLP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 690K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 523K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 13.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 365K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 0.02% over the last quarter.

One Liberty Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.