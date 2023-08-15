ONB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.01, changing hands as low as $15.93 per share. Old National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ONB's low point in its 52 week range is $11.66 per share, with $20.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.98.
