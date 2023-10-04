It can seem daunting, of course, to develop a brand from scratch, according to lpl.com. Whether it’s choosing a name to developing a personal logo, the reverberations of doing so endures. And that can be pretty intimidating.

When it comes to your financial practice -- your powers of creativity aside – methodical’s the name of the game. A few simple starter steps:

Define your value proposition

Pick your DBA name

Develop a logo

Develop a Website

Execute with Consistency

Then there’s the power of persuasion.

Want others to pick up on your professional and personal success? Well, you need to convince them to see your value, according to hbr.org.

These days, everyone – every where’s – a brand, and it’s paramount for your to develop yours and market it like doing so comes natural.







Personal branding’s intentional. It’s also a strategic practice where you define and spell out your personal value proposition. Now, there’s nothing new able carefully cultivating your public persona and reputation, the potential audience has significantly been expanded by online research and social media.

personal

value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.