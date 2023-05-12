OMV AG - ADR (OMVKY) Declares $3.09 Dividend

OMV AG - ADR said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $3.09 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in OMV AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMVKY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.82% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMVKY by 26.70% over the last quarter.

