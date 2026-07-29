Omnicom's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Omnicom OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4% and increased 29.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $6.56 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.8% and rose 63.3% year over year.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

The sharp rise in revenues reflects the contribution from the Interpublic Group acquisition. Core Operations delivered 6.1% organic growth, led by Integrated Media and Experiential businesses.

OMC’s shares have gained 16% over the past year compared with the industry’s 29.4% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 18.6% over the same time frame.

OMC's Core Operations Maintain Strong Growth

Core Operations revenues increased 7.2% year over year to $6 billion. Organic growth contributed $339 million, while favorable foreign-currency translation added $61.7 million. Core Operations exclude businesses already divested or classified as held for sale.

Management attributed the performance to expanding services for existing clients and winning new business. Omnicom added work in sports, media, production, commerce, social and influencer marketing for clients including American Express, General Mills and Uber. New integrated media wins included Adidas, IBM and Subway.

Omnicom's Media Business Leads the Mix

Integrated Media generated $3.15 billion, representing 52.5% of Core Operations revenues. The discipline recorded organic growth of slightly more than 10%, supported by demand for media, commerce, data, customer relationship management and consulting services.

Advertising revenues were $942.6 million, or 15.7% of the total and declined by high single digits organically. Management linked the weakness partly to internal restructuring, brand realignment and the disposal of smaller, slower-growing operations.

OMC's Other Disciplines Show Mixed Trends

Public Relations contributed $679.1 million, accounting for 11.3% of Core Operations revenues, with mid-single-digit organic growth. Experiential & Other produced $669.2 million, or 11.2%, and grew more than 10% organically, aided by activity related to the FIFA World Cup.

Health revenues were $555.9 million, representing 9.3% of the total and remaining flat organically. The varied performance highlights Omnicom's reliance on Integrated Media and Experiential operations to offset softness in Advertising.

Omnicom's Regional Results Favor the Americas

The United States generated $3.54 billion, or 59% of Core Operations revenues, and recorded high-single-digit organic growth. Latin America contributed $227.9 million and expanded more than 10%, making it a notable regional growth driver.

Euro Markets and Other Europe produced $826.4 million, while the United Kingdom generated $554.8 million. Asia-Pacific revenues were $537.6 million, down slightly. Middle East and Africa revenues fell at a double-digit rate amid ongoing regional conflict.

OMC's Margins Benefit From Cost Synergies

Adjusted EBITA from Core Operations increased 20.4% to $1.07 billion. The related margin expanded 190 basis points to 17.8%, primarily reflecting cost-reduction synergies tied to the Interpublic combination.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITA rose 83.7% to $1.13 billion, while the adjusted EBITA margin improved to 17.2% from 15.3%. Reported operating income increased to $922.5 million, supported by revenue growth and the acquisition.

Omnicom's Integration Costs Remain Elevated

Operating expenses climbed to $5.64 billion, largely because of the Interpublic acquisition. The quarter included $40.1 million of integration and transaction costs and $47 million of severance and repositioning expenses.

Net interest expense increased to $93.3 million from $40.7 million, mainly due to debt assumed in the acquisition and refinancing activities. The adjusted effective tax rate declined to 26% from 26.5% a year earlier.

OMC Raises Its Organic Revenue Outlook

Following the first-half performance, management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook for ongoing operations to 4.5-5% from 4%. The company also expects adjusted earnings growth of more than 15% for the year.

Omnicom remains on track to achieve $900 million of cost-reduction synergies in 2026 and $1.5 billion by mid-2028. Management said slightly more than half of the 2026 target had been delivered through the first half.

Omnicom Advances Its Capital Return Plan

Free cash flow totaled $1.50 billion during the first six months of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents were $3.34 billion at quarter-end, while gross long-term debt was $10.18 billion.

The company repurchased roughly $3 billion of shares in the first half. Omnicom expects another $500 million of repurchases during 2026 and plans to complete its $5 billion authorization by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

WEX Inc. WEX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results. WEX’s adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and increased 35.4% from the year-ago quarter. WEX’s revenues of $753.5 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 14.2% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive second-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 11.1% and rose 16.3% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.56 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 6.4% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.