Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which added 31,050,000 units, or a 35.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.3%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NVDY ETF, which added 275,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: OMFL, NVDY: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.