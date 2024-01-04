OMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.93, changing hands as low as $84.61 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.20 per share, with $99.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.06. The OMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.