$OLO stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLO stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,262,029 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OLO:
$OLO Insider Trading Activity
$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 122,544 shares for an estimated $659,298.
- DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,722 shares for an estimated $199,648.
- PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,275 shares for an estimated $174,396.
- NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,797 shares for an estimated $149,162.
- SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,518 shares for an estimated $76,391.
- ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON sold 10,353 shares for an estimated $68,956
- ROBERT MORVILLO (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,444 shares for an estimated $57,344.
$OLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 6,005,520 shares (+27271.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,122,393
- FIL LTD removed 4,139,094 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,788,241
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 2,877,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,098,309
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,807,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,923,731
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,378,214 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,584,683
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,370,171 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,522,913
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,261,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,691,299
