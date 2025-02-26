$OLO stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLO stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,262,029 of trading volume.

$OLO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OLO:

$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 122,544 shares for an estimated $659,298 .

. DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,722 shares for an estimated $199,648 .

. PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,275 shares for an estimated $174,396 .

. NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,797 shares for an estimated $149,162 .

. SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,518 shares for an estimated $76,391 .

. ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON sold 10,353 shares for an estimated $68,956

ROBERT MORVILLO (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,444 shares for an estimated $57,344.

$OLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

