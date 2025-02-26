News & Insights

Stocks
OLO

$OLO stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$OLO stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,262,029 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OLO:

$OLO Insider Trading Activity

$OLO insiders have traded $OLO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOANNA G LAMBERT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 122,544 shares for an estimated $659,298.
  • DIEGO PANAMA (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,722 shares for an estimated $199,648.
  • PETER J. BENEVIDES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,275 shares for an estimated $174,396.
  • NOAH H. GLASS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,797 shares for an estimated $149,162.
  • SHERRI MANNING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,518 shares for an estimated $76,391.
  • ZUHAIRAH SCOTT WASHINGTON sold 10,353 shares for an estimated $68,956
  • ROBERT MORVILLO (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,444 shares for an estimated $57,344.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $OLO stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $OLO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.