Olo Falls 33%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Olo Inc. (OLO) are tumbling on Friday morning trade, continuing a downward trend since August 10. Thursday, the company had reported loss, wider than the loss in the previous year. Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company projected revenue in the range of $46.5 million to $47.0 million. Analysts expected 56.13 million. For the fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $183.0 million to $184.0 million, while analysts were looking for $195.58 million.

Currently, shares are at $8.69, down 33.11 percent from the previous close of $12.99 on a volume of 4,570,498.

