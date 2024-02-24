Olin (OLN) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 60.82

The average one-year price target for Olin (NYSE:OLN) has been revised to 60.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 56.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from the latest reported closing price of 52.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 135,352K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 6,602K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,399K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,029K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares, representing an increase of 55.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,262K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 1.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,932K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 2.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,915K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Olin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

