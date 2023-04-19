Old Second Bancorporation (OSBC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Old Second Bancorporation said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.77%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorporation. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBC is 0.10%, a decrease of 28.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 32,905K shares. The put/call ratio of OSBC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorporation is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.71% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31.

The projected annual revenue for Old Second Bancorporation is $290MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 11.05% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 24.32% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Old Second Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

