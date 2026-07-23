Old Republic International Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $322.3 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $204.4 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.331 billion from $2.215 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $322.3 Mln. vs. $204.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $2.331 Bln vs. $2.215 Bln last year.

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