Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reported higher second-quarter revenue and earnings as improving demand trends, pricing discipline and operating leverage supported results, while management said the company remains positioned to gain share as freight markets recover.

Revenue rose 10.4% from a year earlier to $1.55 billion, while earnings per diluted share increased 32.3% to $1.68. The company’s operating ratio improved by 450 basis points to 70.1%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Freeman said the results reflected “continued improvement in demand trends” alongside the company’s focus on yield management and operational execution. He also cited service metrics that included 99% on-time service and a 0.1% claims ratio during the quarter.

Old Dominion made about 1,000 lane adjustments during the year to improve transit-time standards, Freeman said. The company continues to invest in its network, technology and employees despite a prolonged period of softness in the domestic economy, he added.

Revenue Growth Driven by Yield, Improving Volume Trends

Chief Financial Officer Adam Satterfield said second-quarter LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 15.2%, partially offsetting a 4.1% decline in LTL tons per day from the prior-year period. Excluding fuel surcharges, LTL revenue per hundredweight rose 5.5% as the company focused on revenue quality.

Sequentially, second-quarter revenue per day increased 14.6% from the first quarter. LTL tons per day rose 4.0% sequentially, while LTL shipments per day increased 3.2%.

Satterfield said monthly volume trends were uneven but improving. LTL tons per day declined 2.8% in April compared with March, then increased 3.0% in May and 0.9% in June. He said that, based on normal seasonal patterns, the company was handling roughly 3 million more pounds per day in July than it would have if normal seasonality had played out since the beginning of the year.

For July, with several workdays remaining, Old Dominion expected revenue per day to rise approximately 7.5% to 8% from July 2025. That projection included a roughly 1% decline in tons per day, partly offset by higher revenue per hundredweight.

Satterfield said third-quarter revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges was expected to increase 4% to 4.5%, below the second-quarter growth rate primarily because of freight-mix changes. He characterized the trend as positive because it reflects continued growth in weight per shipment.

Management said it believes the market remains in the early stages of a recovery. Satterfield pointed to an ISM reading in the low 50s, low inventory-to-sales ratios and customer feedback indicating potential restocking needs as factors that could support further freight demand.

Third-Quarter Outlook and Operating Leverage

Assuming the company sustains recent momentum, Satterfield said Old Dominion could generate roughly 10% revenue growth in the third quarter, implying quarterly revenue of about $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Maintaining the July revenue-growth pace would result in approximately $1.52 billion of third-quarter revenue, he said.

The company’s baseline assumption for diesel fuel was an average price of $4.95 per gallon during the third quarter.

For the operating ratio, Satterfield said Old Dominion’s normal seasonal pattern is for the third-quarter ratio to be flat to 50 basis points higher than the second quarter. However, he said the second-quarter result included $17.2 million in net gains from the disposal of property and equipment. On a normalized basis, he expects the operating ratio to increase roughly 150 to 200 basis points sequentially from the reported 70.1% second-quarter level.

He said the company expects incremental margins of 45% to 50% on the anticipated revenue growth, while cautioning that this should not necessarily be viewed as a long-term run rate. Management reiterated its goal of achieving a sub-70 annual operating ratio but did not provide a timetable.

Capacity, Capital Spending and Market Conditions

Old Dominion increased its 2026 capital expenditure plan to approximately $380 million, up $115 million from its prior plan. The increase includes an additional $60 million for tractors and trailers and $55 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects.

Satterfield said the additional spending reflected strategic purchase opportunities and timing decisions, rather than an immediate need for additional network capacity. He said Old Dominion has more than 35% excess service-center capacity and sufficient power and trailing equipment to support expected growth.

Second-quarter cash flow from operations totaled $272.7 million.

First-half cash flow from operations totaled $646.3 million.

Second-quarter capital expenditures were $77 million.

The company repurchased $151.6 million of shares during the quarter and paid $60.2 million in cash dividends.

Freeman said Old Dominion is not experiencing capacity constraints involving equipment, drivers or real estate, though management has heard that certain competitors have had difficulty making pickups near month-end. The company has received some freight that shifted temporarily from those carriers, he said.

Satterfield added that Old Dominion accommodated its 4% sequential increase in tonnage during the second quarter with essentially the same workforce. Management expects no material overall change in headcount through the remainder of the third and fourth quarters, although it will evaluate labor needs and truck-driver school activity as it plans for 2027.

The company also said about one-third of revenue currently comes through third-party logistics providers. Revenue from those customers grew at a rate similar to the company overall during the quarter, according to Satterfield.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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