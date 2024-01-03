OII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.56, changing hands as low as $20.50 per share. Oceaneering International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OII's low point in its 52 week range is $14.99 per share, with $27.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.82.

