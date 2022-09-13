OIH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the OIH ETF (Symbol: OIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $242.76, changing hands as low as $239.52 per share. OIH shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $171.30 per share, with $317 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.