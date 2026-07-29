ODFL Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Yield and Cost Discipline

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.68 per share, up 32.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 10.5%.

Revenues rose 10.4% to $1.55 billion and inched past the consensus mark of $1.54 billion by 0.8%. The upside reflected stronger yield, with LTL revenue per hundredweight increasing 15.2%, despite lower freight volumes.

ODFL Gains From Stronger Yield

LTL services revenues increased 10.3% year over year to $1.54 billion. Other services revenues advanced 19.5% to $15.1 million, supporting broad-based top-line growth during the quarter.

The revenue increase was primarily driven by pricing and mix. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, improved 5.5% from the year-ago period. Management linked the increase to its disciplined approach to yield management, which is intended to offset cost inflation and fund continued investment in capacity, technology and employees.

Old Dominion Faces Continued Volume Pressure

LTL tons per day declined 4.1% year over year to 31,804. The decrease reflected a 5.7% drop in LTL shipments per day to 42,332, partly offset by a 1.7% increase in LTL weight per shipment to 1,503 pounds.

LTL revenue per shipment climbed 17.2% to $568.55. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue per shipment rose 7.2% to $446.44, helping offset weaker shipment activity. LTL intercity miles fell 4.8%, while the average length of haul edged down 0.3% to 909 miles.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

ODFL Delivers Sharp Margin Expansion

Total operating expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $1.09 billion, a much slower pace than revenue growth. Salaries, wages and benefits rose 2.3% to $687.3 million, while operating supplies and expenses increased 24.7% to $177.7 million.

The operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 450 basis points to 70.1%. Direct operating costs as a percentage of revenues improved 230 basis points. Overhead efficiency also benefited from $17.2 million in net gains on property and equipment disposals, supporting the year-over-year margin expansion.

Old Dominion Posts Strong Profit Growth

Operating income surged 30% year over year to $465.3 million. Net income advanced 30.5% to $350.6 million, while the net margin expanded to 22.6% from 19.1% in the prior-year quarter.

The company maintained high service quality, reporting 99% on-time service and a claims ratio of 0.1%. Management said improving demand trends, disciplined pricing and operational execution helped produce profitable revenue growth while preserving the company’s customer-service standards.

ODFL Generates Healthy Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $272.7 million in the second quarter and $646.3 million for the first half of 2026. Capital expenditures were $77 million in the quarter and $139.6 million through the first six months.

Old Dominion, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ended June with $283.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $120.1 million at the end of 2025. Total assets were $5.74 billion, while total shareholders’ equity reached $4.55 billion. Current maturities of long-term debt were $20 million and no long-term debt remained on the balance sheet. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Old Dominion Raises Capital Spending Plan

The company now expects 2026 capital expenditures of about $380 million (earlier guidance was for $265 million). The plan includes $180 million for real estate and service-center expansion, $155 million for tractors and trailers, and $45 million for information technology and other assets.

The updated spending plan is significantly higher than the $265 million anticipated after the first quarter. This increase primarily reflects additional planned investment in real estate, service centers, tractors and trailers.

During the first half of 2026, ODFL used $239.7 million for share repurchases and paid $120.7 million in cash dividends. Management said continued investment in its network and workforce should provide the capacity needed to support customers as freight demand evolves and position the company to pursue additional market share.

Q2 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines UAL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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