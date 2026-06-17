With ODC Trading at a Premium, Is it Time to Buy or Be Patient?

Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC shares are trading close to their 52-week high of $99.03, closing at $92.84 on April 16. Over the past year, the stock has surged 64.8%, significantly outperforming peers Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), which have gained 20.8% and 42.8%, respectively. ODC has also comfortably outpaced the sub-industry’s 9.9% growth during the same period.

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Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of sorbent mineral products, serving diverse end markets, including pet care, agriculture, fluid purification and industrial applications. The company continues to benefit from its unique mineral reserve base, strong product demand and ongoing operational improvements.

Extensive Mineral Reserves Support Long-Term Growth

Oil-Dri’s vertically integrated business model is underpinned by its extensive proprietary mineral reserves. Management noted that the company maintains a strategy of securing at least 40 years of reserves for each product line and currently possesses more than 100 years of total reserves. This significant reserve base provides a solid foundation for product development, operational efficiency and supply reliability.

The company’s ownership of strategic mineral reserves offers a durable competitive advantage by reducing the reliance on third-party suppliers. It also supports innovation initiatives and creates opportunities to expand into adjacent markets by developing products. These advantages position Oil-Dri to drive sustainable growth while maintaining strong control over costs and supply chains.

Strong Cat Litter Demand Drives Retail Segment Growth

Oil-Dri’s Retail & Wholesale Products Group delivered record sales of $82.5 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year increase. The rise was primarily fueled by robust demand for cat litter products, which are part of the company’s most important product categories.

Management highlighted record crystal cat litter volumes during the first quarter of 2026, along with growth in lightweight, coarse and co-packaged litter products. Continued product portfolio expansion and favorable retail demand trends supported the segment’s strong performance.

The sustained momentum in the cat litter business reinforces Oil-Dri’s leadership position in a key market. Ongoing innovation and market share gains are expected to support revenue growth while enhancing the company’s competitive standing within the pet care industry.

Operational Excellence Enhances Customer Relationships

Despite operational disruptions caused by Winter Storm Fern earlier in the year, Oil-Dri demonstrated remarkable resilience. The company achieved a 99.9% fill rate during the first quarter of 2026 and reduced backlog levels as operations returned to normal.

Management attributed this performance to years of strategic infrastructure investments aimed at modernizing facilities, improving efficiency and strengthening customer service capabilities. These investments have enabled Oil-Dri to maintain industry-leading service levels and earn recognition from customers for its reliability.

Superior service performance helps strengthen customer relationships, improve retention rates and create opportunities to gain market share from competitors that may struggle with operational or supply-chain challenges. As a result, Oil-Dri is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities while maintaining its reputation for dependable service.

Valuation Snapshot

Despite its strong operational performance and growth prospects, ODC appears somewhat overvalued at current levels. The stock is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 14.99X, slightly above the broader industry average of 14.7X.

In comparison, Cabot Corporation and Koppers Holdings trade at significantly lower trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.32X and 7.01X, respectively. This premium valuation suggests that much of Oil-Dri’s recent success may already be reflected in the stock price.

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Time to Invest in ODC Stock or Wait?

Oil-Dri continues to benefit from its extensive mineral reserve base, strong demand for cat litter products and ongoing operational improvements. Its vertically integrated business model, commitment to customer service and strategic infrastructure investments provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

However, given its current valuation premium relative to peers and the broader industry, investors may want to exercise patience. Investors should wait for a more opportune moment to buy the ODC stock, while those who have already invested can retain the stock and benefit from the company’s favorable long-term growth prospects.

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Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.