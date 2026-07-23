Oceaneering International Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reported second-quarter 2026 results that topped the high end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance range, with management citing strong execution across its portfolio and notable gains in offshore project activity.

President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Larson said the company’s adjusted EBITDA of $115 million was its highest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2015. He said the Offshore Projects Group, or OPG, was the largest contributor to the company’s EBITDA outperformance, driven by a favorable mix of international intervention and installation work, including light well intervention services in the Caspian Sea and an installation project offshore Egypt.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Summerall said consolidated revenue rose 10% year over year to $768 million, with growth in every segment except Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, or IMDS. Operating income increased 11% to $88.2 million, while net income attributable to Oceaneering rose 19% to $65 million, or $0.65 per share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $115 million.

Offshore Projects and Subsea Robotics Lead Results

OPG revenue increased 22% from the prior-year quarter to $183 million, while operating income rose 39% to $30 million. Summerall said the segment generated a 16% operating income margin, supported by disciplined execution on international intervention and installation projects that are expected to continue into the third quarter. Vessel utilization declined year over year, but management expects it to improve in the third quarter as the company supports customers under several frame agreements.

Subsea Robotics, or SSR, also improved year over year, with revenue increasing 6% to $232 million and operating income rising 3% to $66.3 million. Average ROV revenue per day utilized increased to $11,894 from $11,265, reflecting improved contract pricing. ROV utilization was 66%, slightly below 67% in the prior-year quarter, as activity in Europe and West Africa largely offset lower activity in the U.S. Gulf.

Summerall said SSR’s EBITDA margin remained flat at 35%, as higher ROV pricing was offset by geographic and service mix, including a larger contribution from survey work, which carries lower margins than the company’s core ROV business. Larson said the Ocean Intervention II entered service after significant upgrades in 2025 and is now performing survey projects expected to keep the vessel utilized through most of the remainder of 2026. He also said the company expects to conduct a simultaneous operations, or SIMOPS, project from the vessel later this year.

Manufactured Products Improves Margins; ADTech Wins Defense Work

Manufactured Products revenue increased 3% to $149 million, while operating income rose 17% to $21.9 million. The segment’s operating income margin improved to 15%, up 178 basis points year over year. Summerall attributed the improvement to conversion of higher-margin backlog, increased volume in the Rotator valves business and improved results in the Mobility Solutions product line.

The segment’s backlog declined to $445 million as of June 30, reflecting execution of previously awarded work. Summerall said the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.88, compared with 0.65 a year earlier. He said the company won multiple awards early in the third quarter and expects additional awards in the third and fourth quarters, supporting management’s expectation that backlog will improve in the second half and meet full-year book-to-bill guidance of 0.9 to 1.0.

In Aerospace and Defense Technologies, or ADTech, revenue increased 22% to $133 million, while operating income was up slightly to $16.4 million. Operating income margin declined to 12%, reflecting program mix and timing in the Oceaneering Technologies, or OTech, business line.

Larson highlighted new contract awards across defense and subsea applications, including subsea robotics, subsea systems, submarine rescue and submarine maintenance, construction and installation services. He pointed to a joint contract from the Defense Innovation Unit to support development of an Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle as an example of the company’s strategy to deploy dual-use technologies for both energy and government customers. He also noted that the Space Systems team was recognized by Lockheed Martin as a best-in-class supplier for work on the Artemis program.

Cash Flow, Buybacks and Debt Refinancing

Oceaneering generated $55.2 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Summerall said the year-over-year decrease reflected the timing of project milestones, customer receipts and vendor payments. The company invested $23.2 million in organic capital expenditures, with 34% allocated to growth and 66% to maintenance, and generated free cash flow of $32 million.

The company resumed share repurchases during the quarter, buying back $10 million of common stock. It ended the period with $629 million in cash, total liquidity of $844 million and no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Summerall said Oceaneering placed $500 million of senior notes due in 2034 and used the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to retire $500 million of senior notes due in 2028. The company also amended its secured revolving credit facility, increasing commitments to $345 million from $215 million and extending the maturity to July 2031. He said those transactions would be completed in July.

Asked about capital allocation, Larson said the company’s priorities remain organic investment first, inorganic growth second and returning capital to shareholders, primarily through buybacks. He said Oceaneering intends to invest around its core energy business, particularly SSR, and also sees opportunities to expand in defense, including through partnerships and potential acquisitions.

Guidance Raised at Low End, IMDS Outlook Reduced

For the third quarter, Oceaneering expects revenue to increase and adjusted EBITDA to range from $115 million to $125 million. Larson said SSR revenue and operating income are expected to rise as ROV utilization improves and survey activity continues. OPG revenue and operating income are also expected to increase on higher vessel utilization in the U.S. Gulf and West Africa, as well as continuing international projects.

For the full year, management raised the low end of adjusted EBITDA guidance and now expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $440 million in 2026. Larson said first-half performance increased confidence in the company’s outlook.

However, Oceaneering lowered its outlook for IMDS, citing ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East and reduced activity in West Africa. Management now expects IMDS operating income to decrease significantly compared with full-year 2025, with operating income margin in the low single-digit percentage range. Summerall said second-quarter IMDS revenue, operating income and margin declined due to lower activity, related cost absorption and increased personnel costs in West Africa and the Middle East.

Management Sees Offshore Activity Building

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Larson said offshore activity appears to be rising, though he does not expect a sharply defined inflection point. He cited longer contracts for rigs and ROVs, greater rig utilization and higher levels of contracted rigs as indicators of improving demand.

Larson said SSR should benefit from increased rig utilization and strong tree orders and installations, while OPG should benefit from longer-term confidence in offshore projects. Summerall added that longer-term rig contracts are a positive macro indicator.

Discussing regional opportunities, Larson identified Brazil as a key growth market, pointing to Petrobras activity and the company’s recently announced ROV contract in the country. He also cited Africa, including activity around Namibia and Senegal, as well as Australia and the Far East. Summerall also pointed to Norway and activity tied to Equinor as relevant to European energy security.

On defense spending, Larson said the company is seeing more inbound interest than it did three or four years ago, particularly from partners seeking Oceaneering’s offshore operating experience. Summerall said the company participates in both submarine repair and construction and autonomy-related defense work, including lower-cost uncrewed technologies.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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