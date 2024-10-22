Ocado Group Allocates Shares to Directors and Employees

Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) has released an update.

Ocado Group has announced the allocation of free shares to its directors and employees under its Share Incentive Plan, a tax-advantaged scheme approved by shareholders. Key figures such as Mark Richardson, Stephen Daintith, and James Matthews received shares valued at £3.667 each, highlighting Ocado’s commitment to employee participation. This initiative reflects the company’s strategy to align employee interests with shareholder value.

