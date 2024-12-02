Oak Hill Advisors serves as lead left arranger for FloWorks refinancing

Oak Hill Advisors served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for the private unitranche facility supporting FloWorks, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital. FloWorks is a leading specialty distributor of critical flow control products and provider of tailored technical solutions for MRO-focused applications. OHA is the largest holder across the new financing facility, which will be used to refinance the company’s existing debt and support future acquisitions.
