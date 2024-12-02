News & Insights

Stocks

Oak Hill Advisors serves as lead left arranger for FloWorks refinancing

December 02, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oak Hill Advisors served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for the private unitranche facility supporting FloWorks, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital. FloWorks is a leading specialty distributor of critical flow control products and provider of tailored technical solutions for MRO-focused applications. OHA is the largest holder across the new financing facility, which will be used to refinance the company’s existing debt and support future acquisitions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TROW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.