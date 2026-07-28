NXP Semiconductors N.V. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $767 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $918 million or $3.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $3.496 billion from $2.926 billion last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $767 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.496 Bln vs. $2.926 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.89 To $ 4.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.650 B To $ 3.850 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.