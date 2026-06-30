Nxera Receives $10 Mln Milestone Payment From AbbVie

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (SOLTF) on Tuesday said it received a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie (ABBV) after achieving a fourth R&D milestone under their multi-target drug discovery collaboration focused on neurological diseases.

The companies partnered in 2022 to discover GPCR-targeting medicines for neurological diseases using Nxera's NxWave platform. The milestone was triggered by the identification of validated and differentiated hit molecules against a neurology target.

With the latest payment, Nxera has received $40 million from AbbVie across four R&D milestones.

Under the agreement, Nxera is also eligible to receive potential option, development and commercial milestone payments totaling up to $1.2 billion, in addition to tiered royalties on global sales.

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