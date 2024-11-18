News & Insights

Stocks

NWTN Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Compliance Issues

November 18, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NWTN (NWTN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

NWTN Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to its failure to file the 2023 Annual Report, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company plans to appeal the delisting decision and request an extended stay on the suspension of trading. NWTN is working to submit the necessary report and regain compliance, but there is no guarantee of success.

For further insights into NWTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.