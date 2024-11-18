NWTN Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Compliance Issues

NWTN (NWTN) has released an update.

NWTN Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to its failure to file the 2023 Annual Report, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company plans to appeal the delisting decision and request an extended stay on the suspension of trading. NWTN is working to submit the necessary report and regain compliance, but there is no guarantee of success.

