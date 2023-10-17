NVT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/19/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/19/23, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 11/3/23. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $51.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.92 per share, with $58.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.33.

In Tuesday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

