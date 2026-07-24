NVR Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Margin Pressure, Stock Down

NVR, Inc. NVR reported second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and Homebuilding revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and Homebuilding revenues also declined on a year-over-year basis.



The quarter reflected stronger order activity and a lower cancellation rate, but fewer settlements, softer pricing and margin pressure weighed on results. Backlog units increased 9% year over year, while Homebuilding gross margin contracted amid higher lot costs, affordability challenges and land deposit impairments.



Following the results, NVR stock slipped 3.1% during yesterday’s trading hours.

Inside NVR’s Q2 Headlines

The company reported earnings of $83.96 per share, down 22.6% year over year and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.82 by 11.5%.

NVR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote

Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion also missed the consensus mark of $2.41 billion by 5.2%. Revenues declined 10.5% year over year from $2.55 billion, reflecting lower settlement volumes and a decrease in the average settlement price.

Consolidated revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $2.33 billion, down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Faces Lower Settlements and Pricing Pressure

Homebuilding revenues decreased to $2.28 billion from $2.55 billion in the prior-year quarter. Settlements fell 8% to 5,058 units from 5,475 units, limiting revenue generation during the period. Our model predicted settlements to decline 6.7% year over year to 5,107 units.



The average settlement price declined 3% year over year to $450,700. The combination of fewer closings and a lower average price weighed on the segment’s top-line performance. Our estimate for the metric was $471,500.

NVR Sees Margin Compression

Homebuilding gross margin contracted to 19.2% from 21.5% a year ago. Profitability was pressured by higher lot costs, continued affordability challenges and weak consumer sentiment, which led to increased pricing pressure. Our estimate for the metric was 18.8%.



The quarter also included approximately $21.7 million of contract land deposit impairments. Consequently, homebuilding income before taxes declined 30% year over year to $293.2 million.

NVR Sees Mortgage Banking Activity Moderate

Mortgage closed loan production declined 13% year over year to $1.35 billion from $1.56 billion. Mortgage banking fees decreased to $46.6 million from $50.5 million.



Mortgage banking income before taxes fell 14% to $25.4 million from $29.6 million. The capture rate, which represents the percentage of NVR homebuyers using the company’s mortgage services, decreased to 85% from 87%.

NVR Benefits From Stronger Order Activity

New orders, net of cancellations, increased 9% year over year to 5,885 units. Growth was led by the South East, where orders rose to 2,228 units from 1,953 units, while Mid Atlantic orders increased to 2,081 units from 1,930 units.



The average sales price of new orders declined 5% to $437,100. Our model predicted the ASP of new orders at $457,300. However, the cancellation rate improved to 14.9% from 16.5%, suggesting that a greater proportion of signed contracts remained intact during the quarter.

NVR Builds Backlog Despite Lower Average Pricing

Backlog totaled 10,998 units as of June 30, 2026, up 9% from 10,069 units a year earlier. The dollar value of backlog increased 5% to $4.99 billion.



The average backlog price declined to $453,900 from $472,100. Average active communities increased to 442 from 426, expanding the company’s selling footprint while stronger order activity supported the year-over-year backlog increase.

NVR Maintains Liquidity and Continues Buybacks

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents were $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $1.88 billion at the end of 2025. Homebuilding inventory increased to $2.24 billion from $1.72 billion during the same period. Mortgage banking cash and cash equivalents were $50.9 million versus $32.6 million at year-end.



NVR repurchased 54,716 shares during the quarter for an aggregate cost of $357.8 million. Shares outstanding declined to 2.68 million from 2.88 million a year earlier, helping offset part of the effect of lower net income on per-share earnings.

NVR's Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Currently, NVR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year. The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (ASP) and margin compression.



PulteGroup ended the quarter with a backlog of 10,966 homes, up 1.7% from the prior-year level. Backlog units increased in the Northeast, Florida, Midwest and Texas, while the Southeast and West reported declines. The value of homes in backlog slipped 0.6% to $6.80 billion. The divergence between higher units and lower value indicates that the average value of homes in backlog declined year over year, consistent with PHM’s broader pricing pressure.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 7%. Revenues of $9.23 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $9.19 billion by 0.5%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 4.8%, while revenues increased marginally.



DHI’s earnings and revenue beat was driven by higher home-closing volumes, resilient home sales margins, disciplined management of pricing and incentives, and contributions from the Rental, Forestar and Financial Services businesses. However, lower profitability, elevated incentives and cautious consumer demand continued to weigh on results. D.R. Horton now expects fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues of $32.5-$33 billion, down from $33.5-$34.5 billion expected earlier.



Lennar Corporation LEN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Year over year, both metrics declined, given ongoing softness in housing demand and a lower ASP for homes delivered.



LEN’s Homebuilding revenues declined 2% year over year to $7.62 billion from $7.84 billion, with home deliveries increasing 2% to 20,519 homes from 20,131 homes a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end increased to 16,818 homes from 15,538 homes. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lennar expects home deliveries in the range of 20,500-21,500 and new orders between 21,000 and 22,000 homes. Gross margin on home sales is expected to be approximately 16%.

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NVR, Inc. (NVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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