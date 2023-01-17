Nvidia vs. AMD: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) are quality growth stocks riding megatrends such as cloud computing, gaming, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and more. In the below video, I provide an update for each company and compare Nvidia versus AMD to see which stock is the better buy now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 16, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.