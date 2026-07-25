Nvidia vs. Planet Labs: Comparing Revenue Trends Between an Artificial Intelligence Giant and a Rising Star of the Space-Based Economy

Key Points

Nvidia demonstrates significantly stronger revenue generation than Planet Labs, maintaining a massive and expanding gap between the two companies.

Both Nvidia and Planet Labs posted consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over the last eight periods.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap continues to widen or if the growth rate for either company begins to decelerate in upcoming quarters.

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Nvidia: Accelerating Revenue Expansion

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) primarily generates revenue by providing advanced graphics, computational, and networking solutions for diverse applications.

It commenced full production of its new hardware architecture, Vera Rubin, and faced regulatory scrutiny over export controls, while reporting a 72% net income margin for the quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Planet Labs: Incremental Revenue Gains

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) primarily generates revenue by deploying satellite constellations to provide frequent, worldwide geospatial data.

It secured an eight-figure government contract extension, while generating a -148% net income margin for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue is a fundamental measure of how much money a business brings in from its core operations before deducting any expenses. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for Nvidia and Planet Labs PBC

Quarter (Period End) Nvidia Revenue Planet Labs PBC Revenue Q3 2024 $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) $61.1 million (period ended July 2024) Q4 2024 $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) $61.3 million (period ended Oct. 2024) Q1 2025 $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $61.6 million (period ended Jan. 2025) Q2 2025 $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) $66.3 million (period ended April 2025) Q3 2025 $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) $73.4 million (period ended July 2025) Q4 2025 $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) $81.3 million (period ended Oct. 2025) Q1 2026 $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $86.8 million (period ended Jan. 2026) Q2 2026 $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026) $94.2 million (period ended April 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

Nvidia’s sales are so much larger than Planet Labs that, side by side, the latter doesn’t show up on a chart. Even so, one attribute they both share is that revenue is rising on a quarterly basis. That’s an outstanding achievement, and illustrates the substantial customer demand fueling their businesses.

As a part of the emerging space-based economy, Planet Labs delivered impressive 42% year-over-year sales growth in its fiscal first quarter ended April 30. The company’s backlog of business rose an even higher 72% year over year to over $900 million, signaling sales will continue to increase over time. In fact, Planet Labs forecasted revenue to be in the range of $102 million to $107 million for the next quarter, a significant jump up from the $73.4 million produced in the prior year.

Despite the strong growth Planet Labs is experiencing, Nvidia’s sales are even stronger. Its $81.6 billion in its fiscal Q1, ended April 26, represented a massive 85% year-over-year increase. The semiconductor giant expects revenue to accelerate to $91 billion in the next quarter, up nearly double from $46.7 billion achieved in the previous year. This level of growth demonstrates the enormous demand for Nvidia’s products powering the booming artificial intelligence sector.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia and Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.