Nvidia vs. Advanced Micro Devices: Evaluating Revenue Growth Trajectories for These Artificial Intelligence Giants

Key Points

Nvidia currently displays a significantly stronger overall revenue performance, establishing a continuously higher baseline compared to Advanced Micro Devices.

Over the last eight quarters, both companies demonstrated consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue progression, although their respective growth trajectories differ substantially.

Investors should watch whether AMD can begin to narrow this widening revenue gap, or if the divergence continues in upcoming quarters.

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Nvidia: Tracking Extensive Revenue Expansion

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) primarily generates its revenue by designing and supplying advanced graphics, compute, and networking solutions used heavily across gaming and high-performance computing ecosystems worldwide.

It recently partnered with the Japanese government to launch a national infrastructure factory, while reporting a 72% net income margin for the quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices: Observing Steady Revenue Progression

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) primarily earns its revenue by developing high-performance microprocessors, chipsets, and graphics processing units tailored for personal computers, gaming consoles, and server environments.

It recently launched next-generation computing portfolios and secured several large-scale infrastructure commitments, while reporting a 14% net income margin for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a foundational metric to help retail investors assess a company's total sales volume and scale. This metric serves as a fundamental baseline measure of overall customer demand and business growth.

Quarterly Revenue for Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices

Quarter (Period End) Nvidia Revenue Advanced Micro Devices Revenue Q3 2024 $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) $6.8 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) $7.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $7.4 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) $7.7 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) $9.2 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) $10.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $10.3 billion (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing revenue trends between Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, rivals in the semiconductor chip market serving the artificial intelligence sector, reveals insights for investors. The large discrepancy between the two demonstrates Nvidia’s dominance of the industry. With the sales gap only widening over time, AMD looks unlikely to catch up to its competitor any time soon.

In fact, while AMD has demonstrated consistent year-over-year sales growth, it’s not on the quarterly basis seen with Nvidia, an impressive accomplishment and a testament to its success in capturing customer demand. That said, AMD stock is up over 120% in 2026 through August 3, while Nvidia shares are up only about 10% in that time.

After repeatedly exceeding Wall Street expectations, Nvidia now has to deliver near-flawless execution to move the needle on its stock price. Its July 16 announcement that it was working with the Japanese government to establish the world’s first national AI infrastructure did little to impact shares.

AMD, meanwhile, is seen as harboring more upside potential. Deals such as this year’s expanded partnership with Facebook parent Meta Platforms point to this potential.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.